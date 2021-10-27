Springhouse Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. Baidu comprises 4.5% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 747,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.95. 53,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

