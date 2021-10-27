Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 195.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,120. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.05.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

