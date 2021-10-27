North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

