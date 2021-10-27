Antara Capital LP Invests $963,000 in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Antara Capital LP owned approximately 1.11% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIII. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

NASDAQ:KIII remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.