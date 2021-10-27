Prana Capital Management LP Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2,088.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 2.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.04. 1,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,450. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $289.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

