Prana Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,018 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

Chubb stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.39. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

