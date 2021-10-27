Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,833. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

