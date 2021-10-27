Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160,965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Medtronic worth $303,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,202. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

