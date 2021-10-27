Morgan Stanley Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $775.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.68.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $22.84 on Wednesday, hitting $722.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,223. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $264.60 and a twelve month high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,641,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $979,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.