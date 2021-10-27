FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $437.07. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,084. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

