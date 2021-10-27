Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Open Text worth $37,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Open Text by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Open Text by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 14,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

