P2 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

P2 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,920 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up about 5.0% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $66,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

