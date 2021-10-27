Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $556.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

