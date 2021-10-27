Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,342,000 after acquiring an additional 185,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

SQ traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

