Antara Capital LP Sells 236,430 Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC)

Antara Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,430 shares during the quarter. Antara Capital LP owned 1.96% of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KCAC remained flat at $$8.60 during trading on Wednesday. 410,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

