Antara Capital LP Acquires Shares of 350,000 AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFAQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. AF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

