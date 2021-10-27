Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.18% of Anaplan worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $28,470,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,592. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

