Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.33. 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 185.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $546.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

