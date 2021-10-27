Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FS Development Corp. II were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSII. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,984,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSII traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,663. FS Development Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.