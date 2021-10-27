Antara Capital LP Decreases Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Antara Capital LP lessened its holdings in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,210 shares during the quarter. Antara Capital LP owned 6.05% of CA Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAHC. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,031,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CAHC stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,383,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About CA Healthcare Acquisition

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

