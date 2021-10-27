Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $63.45 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.9% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $63,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $3,303,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $193.12. 26,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,252. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

