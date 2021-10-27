One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 1,517,704 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

