Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $789,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

