Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,606,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,622,000. Cricut makes up about 4.4% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRCT stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 3,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,345. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,801,826 shares of company stock worth $110,318,405 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

