iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 6.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,537,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,884,000 after purchasing an additional 533,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. 3,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $105.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.