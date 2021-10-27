Putnam Investments LLC Sells 20,828 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Avery Dennison worth $107,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

