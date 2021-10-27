Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 10,371 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 249.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $376.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

