Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.19 Million in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Mister Car Wash as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last 90 days.

Shares of MCW opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

