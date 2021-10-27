Amundi Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 460,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $328.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

