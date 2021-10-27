Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,045. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.