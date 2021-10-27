California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Morgan Stanley worth $231,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. 215,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

