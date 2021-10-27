California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $201,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.26. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

