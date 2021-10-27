International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 195 by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

IAG stock traded up GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.78 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 9,443,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,938,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

