Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 175.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,900 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 7.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.58% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.34. 2,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

