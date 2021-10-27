Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 60,008 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.19% of Vuzix worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vuzix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 2,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,756. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $647.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

