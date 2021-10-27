Berkley W R Corp Acquires 565,059 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,059 shares during the period. CHP Merger makes up about 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.38% of CHP Merger worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHPM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 105,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,232. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

