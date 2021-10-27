Berkley W R Corp Raises Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,031 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

ZNTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,562. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.