Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 53,214 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,214 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

