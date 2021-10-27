CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

