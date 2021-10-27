CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 349,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,094,000.

NYSEARCA SPLB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 13,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

