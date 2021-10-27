Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

