CSM Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180,767. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.