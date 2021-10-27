Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $325.19 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

