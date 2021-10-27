Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,388,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 17.98% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000.

ACAH stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

