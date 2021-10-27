Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $11.75 Million in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,211,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $4,866,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $698,000.

ANZU stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

