Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $3.07 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Maravai LifeSciences accounts for about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 108.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 138,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,645.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

