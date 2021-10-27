Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.76 and a 52-week high of $166.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

