Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Humana were worth $37,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $467.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.26. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

