iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after buying an additional 7,592,319 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,594,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,393,000 after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 258,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

