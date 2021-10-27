Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires Shares of 4,769 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

